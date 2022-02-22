Why filling your cup first is the only way to fill anyone elses' -- including your business ventures'

EVERY SUCCESSFUL ENTREPRENEUR KNOWS: YOU CAN'T GROW YOUR BUSINESS IF YOU DON'T GROW YOUR SELF-AWARENESS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the logic seems self-evident, many entrepreneurs fall into the trap of attempting to fill the cups of others — and their business — without filling their own cup first. But as Forbes shows, self-awareness and self-compassion are proven to be the critical first step to success and happiness.

Unbecoming, A journey to finding HER, debuted on Amazon February 22, already hitting #1 bestseller in four categories including Meditation, Journaling and Lifespan Development. With personal stories, journaling prompts, guided meditation, and breathwork exercises, Unbecoming is a 360 degree toolkit to achieve a growth-mindset and to live with compassion. (PRNewswire)

Introducing a must have tool for entrepreneurs and growth minded individuals alike, Unbecoming, A journey to finding HER, debuted on Amazon February 22, already hitting #1 bestseller in four categories including Meditation, Journaling and Lifespan Development. Unbecoming is rooted in one simple truth: "The search for true joy is not external." - Deanna Herrin.

WIth Unbecoming, bestselling author, entrepreneur, international speaker, and podcast host Deanna Herrin has created the ultimate guide for growth minded women who are feeling stuck, unhappy and searching for tools so they can become the entrepreneur they hope to be. With personal stories, journaling prompts, guided meditation, and breathwork exercises, Unbecoming is a 360 degree toolkit to achieve a growth-mindset and to live with compassion.

"If you feel like you've been on a never ending quest to find that thing that will provide you happiness, peace and joy, it's time to come home to yourself with Unbecoming."

Rebecca Cafiero, Bestselling Author, TEDx Speaker + Founder of the Pitch Club

"MUST read. This book has helped me break down so many barriers, walls & chains that have had a grip on me & held me back unknowingly for so long in my life in SO many areas. This book is TRANSFORMATIONAL!!"

Megan Sibley - Amazon Review

Deanna Herrin is an entrepreneur, international speaker, author, and podcast host of "The Deanna Herrin Show". She has spent the past two decades as a top earner and leader in social selling. As an accomplished mindset and leadership coach, she's worked with thousands of female entrepreneurs growing + scaling small businesses and teams in the wellness space. Herrin is a frequent speaker on leadership, limiting beliefs, and money mindset. In her coaching toolbelt, she's a certified Yoga Instructor and HypnoBreathwork® facilitator.

All proceeds from Unbecoming will be donated to Heart Connexion , an organization that exists to champion human flourishing through immersive experiences and community spaces.

