Eddie Lehner Appointed to the Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) ("Ryerson"), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today the appointment of President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Eddie J. Lehner, to the Board of Directors ("Board"), expanding the Board from seven to eight members.

"Eddie has been a tremendous leader and his accomplishments as president and CEO have been transformative for Ryerson," said Jacob Kotzubei, a member of Ryerson's Board. "He brings to this appointment a deep knowledge of the metals industry and a fantastic track record of executing on his vision for Ryerson. The Board looks forward to continuing to work with him in this expanded capacity."

Mr. Lehner joined Ryerson in 2012 as its chief financial officer before becoming president and CEO in 2015. Prior to joining Ryerson, Mr. Lehner served as the chief financial officer of PSC Metals, Inc., a diversified metals company, and before that, as the chief financial officer of SeverCorr, LLC., a primary steel manufacturing company. Mr. Lehner's career also includes senior general management, operational, financial, accounting, tax, and consulting roles for Nucor Corporation, Birmingham Steel Corporation, and Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"It is my true honor to join the Board at this moment in Ryerson's storied history with gratitude and humility," said Mr. Lehner. "The work we have done as an organization to improve Ryerson's financial condition as well as the industrial metals customer experience has come a long way, however our best work together is still to come. We have applied our efforts and succeeded through a unique gamut of business conditions, which is a testament to the strength and resiliency of the entire Ryerson team. I look forward to continuing our progress as a member of the Board in addition to my current president and CEO responsibilities."

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

