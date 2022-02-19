LEIDOS HOLDINGS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS).

On February 23, 2021, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, including only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of the projected $500 million sales, and expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion. Then, on February 15, 2022, the Company filed its 10-K, disclosing that in late 2021 it had discovered activities by its employees, third party representatives, and subcontractors that raised concerns regarding some of its international operations. The Company subsequently initiated an internal investigation to identify potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and self-reported the internal investigation to the DOJ and SEC.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Leidos' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

