LOAK Collaborates with Desiigner, Slushii, and DJ Whoo Kid to Release an NFT Collection for Music Video "BAKIN" Featuring the Late Bob Saget, Out Today

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOAK , an emerging digital merchandise company focused on Augmented Reality, unveiled the official NFT collection for "BAKIN," the trending hip-hop single by artists Desiigner, Slushii, and DJ Whoo Kid. LOAK dropped the "BAKIN" NFT merch line today alongside the highly anticipated premiere of the "BAKIN" music video, featuring late actor Bob Saget in one of his final on-screen appearances.

The exclusive merch line includes 4 chef hat designs - the Original "BAKIN" Chef Hat and 3 Artist Signature Chef Hats designed to capture Slushii, Desiigner, and DJ Whoo Kid's unique personal identities. Users can wear any of the BAKIN chef hats digitally as an Augmented Reality filter and share it across their social media platforms.

How to claim the Original BAKIN NFT Chef Hat:

100 lucky fans will be given the Original BAKIN Chef Hat NFT for free in a giveaway hosted on LOAK's Twitter. In order to enter, fans follow @LoakOfficial , retweet the BAKIN Giveaway post, and reply with their polygon crypto-wallet address. The giveaway will be live until Sunday, Feb 27th at 11:59 PM EST.

How to purchase the Artist Signature NFTs:

The Slushii, Desiigner, and DJ Whoo Kid Signature Chef Hats are 1-of-1 exclusive hats that will all be sold at auction by LOAK on Rarible beginning Friday, February 18th at 9AM EST. See below for auction closing details:

DJ Whoo Kid's auction will close on Wednesday, Feb 23rd at 11:59 PM EST

Slushii's auction will close on Friday, Feb 25th at 11:59 PM EST

Desiigner's auction will close on Sunday, Feb 27th at 11:59 PM EST

Check out LOAK's website loak.co/bakin for official BAKIN giveaway and auction details.

About LOAK:

LOAK is a digital merchandise company that empowers creators to develop exclusive NFT merch and connect with their global audiences. LOAK wearables are collectible pieces of fashion that can be worn in Augmented Reality and are minted on the blockchain as NFTs, guaranteeing permanent authenticity. LOAK is positioned at the intersection of art, technology, merchandise, and gaming; which has led them to produce wearable NFTs with some of society's most talented and influential creators like Waka Flocka Flame, Kalani Robb, Splinterlands, Desiigner, Chase The Money, and many more.

To become a part of the LOAK community and to stay updated on LOAK's Splinterlands launch, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/GxM62jz4P

