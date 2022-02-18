Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises and $500 cruise gift cards, meet a sled dog and the Mariner Moose, sample Alaska craft beers and more

Holland America Line Brings Alaska Cruise and Denali/Yukon Adventures Back to Seattle with Free Travel Show Saturday, March 19 Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises and $500 cruise gift cards, meet a sled dog and the Mariner Moose, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Great Land to Seattle with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line — Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary of Alaska exploration in 2022, Holland America Line is rolling out the red carpet with an immersive display of all-things Alaska for the event. Attendees will be able to meet the people who bring Alaska to life, taste local specialties, take part in gold panning and axe throwing, and enjoy live presentations and demonstrations. A special appearance by the Seattle Mariners' "Mariner Moose" mascot will provide a fun photo opportunity for all ages from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"No one knows Alaska like Holland America Line, and our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show enables us to show off our 75 years of expertise through engaging and hands-on experiences like hearing from a sled-dog musher or panning for gold," said Bill Fletcher, senior director, destination marketing, Holland America Line. "Many of our Alaska cruises are roundtrip from Seattle, which is ideal for locals who don't want to fly to their vacation. By hosting this event we'll be able to reach people who are thinking about a summer Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners."

In addition to registering for a chance to win one of four Alaska cruises for two, one Alaska Cruisetour or one of five $500 Holland America Line gift cards, door prizes will be given away. Attendees who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Cruisetour at the show will receive a special promotional offer.

Scheduled for the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show presented by Holland America Line:

Meet a friendly sled dog from Trail Breaker Kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska , and hear the incredible story about this family-run operation from Tekla Butcher-Monson , musher and daughter of renowned Iditarod winner Susan Butcher .

Lumberjack Boon "Junior" Sheer is a star in the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska , and a three-time World Champion Log Roller and a three-time Alaskan IRONJACK Champion. He will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills.

Just like the prospectors of the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1800s (that put Seattle on the map), attendees can pan for real gold at the Gold Dredge 8 booth and perhaps take home an authentic nugget.

Denali Brewing Company will be serving craft beers, and attendees will feel like they are at McKinley Chalet Resort's Denali Square as they roast marshmallows and make s'mores around a faux firepit.

Discover the unique experiences and adventure at Icy Strait Point, an Alaska native owned-and-operated port destination where visitors can fly down the world's largest ZipRider, whale-watch in the nearby waters and soar high above in a helicopter on some of the many tours offered.

Learn more about Holland America Line's enrichment and entertainment programming that brings Alaska on board through authentic experiences that focus on culture, cuisine and adventures ashore.

Shore excursion operators -- from the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway in Skagway to the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan -- and Holland America Line representatives will be on hand to share more about what to expect when traveling to Alaska with the only cruise line that ventures into the Yukon Territory (hint: it involves river rafting, zip-lining and going deep into the wilderness to spot grizzlies and caribou).

The Alaska Cruise and Travel Show is presented by Holland America Line and Port of Seattle. Other sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Allen Marine, Denali Brewing Company, Denali Spirits, Icy Strait Point, PicTours Alaska and Visit Anchorage.

Cruising to Alaska in 2022

In 2022, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations. The line's cruises offer more visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a Huna native interpretive guide as well as a park ranger who provide commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

Exclusive Cruisetours Explore the Denali and the Yukon

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Cruisetours offer guests 16 options that showcase remote and off-the-beaten path regions. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show website, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

