MBX Logged Record 26% Growth in 2021 with Transformative Strategies

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBX Systems, a manufacturer of purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms for turnkey hardware/software solutions, today announced record 26% revenue growth in 2021 despite the year's continuing supply chain and pandemic-related disruptions. The company's strong performance was fueled by a suite of transformative initiatives that broadened its customer base, product line and services offerings.

These efforts included significant investments in multiple areas. MBX:

Strengthened its medical solutions portfolio with a series of new hardware building blocks including Kori, a computer vision and AI mobile platform

Launched a new Rapid Integration Division focused on high performance computing projects and ready-to-ship platform designs

Continued investment in Hatch, the comprehensive integrated software solution streamlining the process of sourcing, manufacturing and logistics for customers

Expanded its footprint in Europe by providing important cost advantages for ISVs who do business with European customers

Expanded manufacturing facilities to support deployments in growth areas such as multi-rack integration and to scale up capacity for new projects

Other contributions to MBX's growth included the success of its efforts to adapt to chip shortages and other component issues. Those efforts included proactive inventory buys, platform configuration adjustments by its in-house engineering team when necessary, and creative problem-solving with both suppliers and customers to secure the components needed to fulfill orders.

One achievement stemming from the company's business expansion was a 2021 Rising Star Partner of the Year award from Dell Technologies OEM Solutions, based on MBX's year-over-year spend for the Dell OEM base platforms used to build many of its customer systems.

"Companies had a choice in 2021: they could delay growth initiatives until the pandemic and supply chain disruptions subsided, or they could move forward with new strategies to build their business," said Chris Tucker, CEO of MBX Systems. "We chose the latter course, and it not only succeeded last year but also positioned us for another record year in 2022."

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms on a foundation of customized services and interactive software tools for technology companies that deliver complex products as integrated hardware/software solutions. Building on 25+ years of experience and product deployments in 175 countries, the MBX ecosystem features MBX Hatch™, the industry's most advanced toolset for orchestrating hardware program data and action. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

