Kasa Living, Inc. Opens Niche Hotel in Downtown Redwood City, CA The newly renovated 42-room property offers tech-enabled hospitality just steps from top tech-industry offices and restaurants in downtown Redwood City.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa Living, Inc., a national tech-enabled, flexible accommodations brand and operator, adds another Bay Area property to its collection with the opening of the Niche Hotel, a first-of-its kind offering in downtown Redwood City, CA, slated to open in early March.

Just steps from the offices of many top technology companies, the Niche Hotel becomes the only hotel in Downtown Redwood City and the first in the area to be designed specifically for the tech-industry traveler. The 42-rooms have all the elements that appeal to the tech-industry traveler: ultrafast WiFi, dedicated workspaces with desks, USB outlets, smart TVs, mini-fridges and walkable access to coffee shops and restaurants in the area. A gut renovation at the property also includes an updated interior with new room layouts, thoughtful touches, and the inclusion of micro-room formats ideal for solo travelers.

Kasa offers its tech-enabled hospitality at the property, which includes a Virtual Front Desk that supports contactless check-in, 24/7 guest support, and hassle-free building access that leverages smart locks for safety.

"We are excited to open the Niche Hotel as our seventh tech-enabled hotel property in the Bay Area and our first in Redwood City," said Mike Millas, Vice President, Financial Strategy at Kasa. "It specifically has tech-industry employees in mind with thoughtful in-room design and easy walkability to adjacent restaurants and offices within downtown Redwood City."

The Niche Hotel is owned by Kasa's long standing partner RAPS Hospitality, which also owns Kasa La Monarca in San Francisco, a property opened in June, 2020.

"We continue to choose Kasa as a partner because of their ability to provide high-quality hospitality for guests along with industry leading operational efficiency," said Pramod Patel and Sanjay Patel, principals of RAPS Hospitality.

For more information about Kasa or the Niche Hotel (868 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063), visit kasa.com.

About Kasa:

Kasa Living, Inc. is a tech-enabled, flexible accommodations brand and operator founded in San Francisco in 2016 by Roman Pedan. The company partners with real estate owners to transform units at multifamily and hospitality properties into professionally-managed accommodations called Kasas. With technology and deep industry expertise–including professionals who previously drove growth at firms including Airbnb, KKR and Apollo–Kasa operates these accommodations and delivers reliable, high-quality, independent experiences to guests of all types. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com.

