FLO obtains California regulatory certification for metered energy billing

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - FLO is pleased to announce that it has officially obtained certification from California's Division of Measurement Standards (DMS) for its compliance under the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) for its CoRe+TM and SmartTwoTM Level 2 models of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

This significant milestone allows FLO's clients in California to benefit from a certified energy billing process based on actual measurement in kWh of electricity transferred during every charging session. FLO also supports billing options such as a per charge flat fee and time-based billing. Additionally, FLO obtained its Registered Service Agency certification from DMS, which facilitates station deployment and improves customer experience allowing California station commissioning and calibration services to be performed by a single expert organization.

"As electric vehicle adoption ramps up, we observe more and more sophistication around energy consumption during EV charging. We strongly believe that energy-based billing, either alone or combined with time-based billing, will become increasingly common in the years to come because it provides flexibility and supports fairness for station owners and users" said Nathan Yang, Chief Product Officer at FLO. "While we have always been able to track the speed of charging and amount of electricity transferred during a charging session, government review and certification of our tools and methods is important because it validates the quality of our metrology and helps build consumer trust in energy-based billing rates, which is an important step for our company and for EV users. We are particularly pleased to have obtained this certification in California, one of the most advanced EV markets in the world."

The CoRe+TM and SmartTwoTM stations will, after initial calibration and commissioning in energy billing mode by a DMS Regulated Service Agency and in conjunction with FLO's network operating center, inform the user about the energy transferred to their EV in kWh, including the associated pricing, amongst other related information. Not only are certified FLO® chargers pre-calibrated before leaving the factory, but they also allow for calibration once deployed, thanks to a special remote calibration functionality.

"We are proud to have our industry-leading energy measurement technology recognized by this certification and we look forward to continuing to expand the FLO® network in California and to bring our trusted energy metering capabilities to other jurisdictions" concluded Yang.

FLO is a leading North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO and its parent company, AddEnergie Technologies Inc., enable over half a million charging events, thanks to over 50,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations center are based in Quebec City, and AddEnergie's assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has offices in Montreal, Vancouver and California, and regional teams located in Ontario, New York, and Texas. For more information, visit www.flo.com.

