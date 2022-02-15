ELMS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 4, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 31, 2021 to February 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2022

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?id=23669&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in ELMS you have until April 4, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased ELMS securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ELMS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?id=23669&from=4

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

