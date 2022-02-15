The Blacks In Technology Foundation and Skilled Inc. to Provide Comprehensive Career Services Support to Aspiring Black Tech Workers

The Blacks In Technology Foundation and Skilled Inc. to Provide Comprehensive Career Services Support to Aspiring Black Tech Workers

CLEVES, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled, the world's largest virtual career center is excited to announce a formal partnership with the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, the largest community of people of African descent in the technology industry, collaborate to provide the Black community with unlimited access to career services which include, resume reviews, 1:1 coaching/mentoring, mock technical interviews, and career counseling with a global community of elite technologists.

Free Career Resources for Black Tech Community

Blacks In Technology and Skilled aim to continue BIT's mission to "stop the divide" by establishing a blueprint of innovation and resources meant to challenge the status quo in the tech industry.

Skilled CEO, Amir Savar states, "This partnership is not only focused on empowering the next generation of Black talent, but also dedicated to leveling playfield. Too often career advancement and success are predicated on who you know, versus what you know. In this relationship we challenge that notion by providing every member of BIT with a world class community ready to serve 24/7 in whatever capacity is needed."

With on-demand access, members of Blacks In Technology will be able to book any type of career service experience desired within 24 hours leveraging a global community of over 2,000 experts. 90% of Skilled users find employment within 45 days, a testament to the network and coaching provided by Skilled counselors.

Dennis Shultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation thinks, "Services like Skilled are essential to workforce development and crucial, specifically for anyone aspiring to have a career in the tech industry."

Together, Skilled and Blacks In Technology are tackling career readiness, equity, inclusion, diversity, and equality of opportunity.

Skilled is now available to all members of Blacks In Technology at zero cost.

To learn more about the Blacks In Technology Foundation please visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/.

To learn more about Skilled please visit https://www.skilledinc.com/.

