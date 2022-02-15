Akash Negi climbs Mount Everest and unveils the newly-launched JK Tech logo at the summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling the logo on the summit of Mount Everest marked the beginning of a transformational journey for JK Tech, a digital and IT services company with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and India. The success of this climb could only be attributed to the sheer perseverance of Akash Negi, an experienced mountaineer who trained for months before the climb.

Akash works closely with the AttachAvi Autism Foundation and has been volunteering for many years. He is on a mission to climb the Seven Summits - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Elbrus, Puncak Jaya, the highest peak on each continent, to raise awareness about Autism. Climbing the Seven Summit is regarded as a mountaineering challenge and has so far been done by very few people only. JK Tech has come forward to be one of the sponsors after knowing about Akash's mission.

According to Aloke Paskar, CEO and President of JK Tech, "JK Tech has always contributed to the upliftment of society and supports individuals such as Akash Negi who strive for the betterment of humanity. We are thankful to be able to sponsor a portion of the Seven Summit expedition undertaken by Akash. We wish Akash all the success on his quest to the seven summits."

In a statement responding to the sponsorship, Akash Negi said "I feel grateful to have a corporate sponsor of such magnitude support my goal of completing the seven summits. When I unfurled JK Tech's new logo at the top of Mt. Everest, my journey to the top had peaked, but JK Tech's transformation journey had just started. I hope to continue sharing lessons learned from my mountaineering trips and motivate people and corporations to climb their own Everest within!"

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of being "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Hyperautomation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

