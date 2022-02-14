Six-Time Grammy-Nominated Band Black Pumas To Headline Forrester's 2022 B2B Summit North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced six-time Grammy Award-nominated band Black Pumas will perform at Forrester's B2B Summit North America, taking place in Austin, Texas and also available as a digital experience, May 2–4, 2022. For more than a decade, B2B Summit has served as the premier destination for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to access Forrester's forward-thinking research and insights to accelerate business growth.

B2B Summit North America features more than 100 sessions from analysts and thought leaders exploring key priorities top of mind for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders. The event dives into topics such as understanding changing buying behaviors; driving alignment among marketing, sales, and product functions; and how to sell effectively in a digital environment. The event also offers engagement opportunities to meet with Forrester analysts and connect with peers facing similar challenges.

Formed in Austin, Texas, Black Pumas features Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton. Named Best New Band at the 2019 Austin Music Awards, the group released its self-titled debut album in June 2019. For their work, Black Pumas earned Grammy Award nominations in 2020 for Best New Artist and in 2021 for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. In 2021, the group performed its single "Colors" — streamed more than 176 million times across multiple platforms — at the official inauguration of President Joe Biden.

"B2B Summit North America is driven by inspirational thinkers and innovative leaders who realize the power of collaboration in both developing ideas and achieving goals," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "What makes Black Pumas one of the most exciting bands in music today is the shared creative connection and vision between its band members. We look forward to having Black Pumas come home to Austin and join us as featured performers at B2B Summit North America."

