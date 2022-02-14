National CineMedia Partners with RAD AI to Enhance Audience Engagement

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) today announced a strategic partnership with Rad Intelligence (RAD AI), leveraging the power of recommendation and referral with machine learning to drive distribution of advertisers' messages through targeted social influencer networks.

RAD AI's marketing platform uses machine learning (ML) and natural language technologies to deliver authentic content specifically tailored for today's savvy audience. The partnership recently completed a year-long test of the RAD AI influencer solution across 10 regional NCM campaigns for select advertisers in categories such as education, government, recruitment and healthcare, with positive results. The offering will be expanded to national advertisers in 2022.

Discussing the partnership, NCM's Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Mike Rosen said: "Often regional advertisers are hesitant to work with influencers due to confusion about how to create targeted, affordable, and effective campaigns. What we love most about the partnership is how it deepens our ability to demonstrate campaign performance and return-on-investment to NCM advertisers at all levels. With RAD AI, we're able to provide a fully customizable, turnkey, affordable offering that guarantees the right eyeballs on the content each influencer creates and clearly shows how these campaigns impact the brand's entire digital footprint," Rosen said.

RAD AI CEO Jeremy Barnett commented: "RAD AI is proud to work closely with NCM to develop and execute authentic, effective marketing campaigns. By combining our storytelling craft with our AI platform, we work with clients to ensure that marketing campaigns resonate with customers on both a rational and emotional level. We strive to create campaigns that customers will appreciate, respond to, and never forget."

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with the power of movies and engages movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,700 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.3% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com .

About Rad Intelligence

Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) is the world's first marketing platform with an EQ. Enterprise brands use RAD AI to create authentic, diverse and inclusive storytelling and guide their entire marketing mix including influencers, blogs, emails, landing pages and paid social. We strive to create digital programming our clients' customers will never forget. Today, our client base includes fortune 500 brands in travel/hospitality, entertainment, finance and healthcare.

