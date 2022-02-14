InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Mobile Devices (BMA-5725)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that enables users to better view and access their mobile electronics in a hands-free and efficient manner," said an inventor, from Boston, Mass., "so I invented the GECKO-PAD. My multifunctional design can be easily used at home, in a vehicle or other locations."

The patent-pending invention facilitates hands-free viewing and access of a mobile device in a variety of locations. It also offers a more secure grip for one-handed use. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it enables the user to multi-task. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

