DoSomething.org Appoints New Vice President of Communications and Marketing to Center and Amplify the Voice of Young People Industry veteran Adrianne Wright joins growing team building a reflective and inclusive collective of young people to address the most pressing issues facing our world

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoSomething.org , one of the largest organizations for young people and social change, has appointed experienced marketing and communications specialist Adrianne Wright to its executive leadership team as the new Vice President of Communications and Marketing. In this role, Adrianne will lead DoSomething's marketing and communications organization, including its storytelling strategy, marketing campaigns and public relations program. Reporting to DoSomething's Chief Executive Officer DeNora Getachew, Adrianne will lead initiatives that will help amplify DoSomething's programming, elevate the organization's leading work in youth civic engagement and democracy, and fuel more young people to change the world.

Adrianne brings 15 years of experience in leading multi-channel communications programs for well-known brands. Her career reflects diverse experience, from promoting MTV's Staying Alive Foundation—the world's largest HIV mass media awareness and prevention campaign aimed at young people, and serving as the first Communications Lead at Venmo, to driving community engagement around education reform in marginalized communities.

Most recently, Adrianne founded Rosie , a boutique storytelling agency that focuses on telling meaningful, hopeful, solutions-oriented stories of good. In this role, Adrianne built innovative marketing and communications programs and served as an advisor to senior leaders and board members across mission-driven Fortune 500 companies, startups and non-profit organizations, such as TIME'S UP, She Should Run and the Biden-Harris Campaign.

A passionate advocate for gender equality and closing the gender gap, Adrianne is also the co-founder of I Will Not Be Quiet, a nationwide community group that creates safe spaces for women to learn and unlearn so each can step into their full power and create true impact in the world. Adrianne serves on the board of Sad Girls Club, the largest female-led nonprofit organization that focuses on mental health for women of color and ignites conversations with Gen Z and Millennials.

"We are excited to have Adrianne join the team at this pivotal moment for DoSomething. She brings an impressive career at the intersection of advocacy and communications that will be an incredible asset to the next phase of our work," said DeNora Getachew, CEO, DoSomething. "Not only has she been a champion for causes that matter to young people – like mental health and gender equity – but through her work at Rosie, she gained a deep understanding of the cultural conversations in which our members are engaging. I am excited to welcome Adrianne to DoSomething."

In addition to overseeing all communications and marketing for DoSomething, Adrianne will help deepen the organization's engagement with its growing membership base of more than 5 million members around the world.

"I am honored to be joining DoSomething, during this unprecedented time in history. Young people are continuing to face deep challenges from the pandemic, and it's more important than ever to amplify their voices and help them be the change they want to see in the world," said Adrianne Wright. "As a grassroots organizer and storyteller, I am thrilled to be joining an organization that puts young people at the center, and I look forward to working together with their extraordinary team and contributors."

Adrianne joins the organization as it resets its priorities and recharges its efforts to effectively engage a generation of young people that has been irrevocably impacted by the pandemic. The last two years have amplified societal challenges related to climate change, mental health and racial justice, and young people are asking for more resources and support to tackle these issues. DoSomething's growing team will be focused on equipping young people with the opportunities, skills, tools, and community needed to effect change.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself.

