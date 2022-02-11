Strong Numbers at Thinkific's Amplify 2022 Event Reveal Creator Appetite to Dive into the Knowledge Economy

With over 25,000 digital creators registered for Amplify 2022, this year's event generated significant buzz across the knowledge commerce industry.

The event drove considerable engagement with the Thinkific platform, seeing triple the number of Amplify visitors sign up as net new free Thinkific users compared to last year.

Amplify 2022 saw a year-over-year increase in the number of participants who claimed the event's core offer: a 30-day trial of Thinkific Pro and access to Thinkific's Course Builder Academy, which helps entrepreneurs and small businesses successfully create, sell, and deliver their online courses.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), the platform that is shaking up the knowledge economy by empowering creators to create, market and sell their online learning products, today announced it saw significant engagement for Amplify 2022 , its free, annual, virtual event that brings together the top minds in knowledge commerce to educate and inspire digital creators across the globe.

Held January 26-27th, the event saw an increase in the number of registrations compared to the previous year, attracting creators from over 110 countries worldwide. The event provided the opportunity for them to learn from many of the industry's most celebrated knowledge commerce experts, network with other global creators, gain practical tools and advice and use tailored offers from Thinkific to launch and/or scale their digital learning businesses. Guest speakers included Lisa Nichols, Sean Cannell and Jessica Zweig.

"Events like Amplify give us an invaluable pulse check on the excitement around digital entrepreneurship and especially the role of creators in the knowledge economy," said Greg Smith, Thinkific's Co-Founder & CEO. "So what did Amplify 2022 tell us? That creators are excited about teaching online to launch and grow their digital businesses, and as a key part of building a successful future. Not only did we see very strong registrations in 2022, but also more people than ever are claiming their place in an industry that continues to expand rapidly and are starting their journeys as digital entrepreneurs in online learning. We'll be there to help them every step of the way."

Participants gained access to a one-of-a-kind offer from Thinkific enabling them to supercharge their knowledge commerce business. The offer features a 30-day, free trial of Thinkific Pro, giving

creators access to a suite of state-of-the-art tools and features. These include Thinkific's Performance Checkout and new, simplified Site Builder, which makes it easier for creators to launch and sell their digital learning products. The offer also included unique, expert-led training and support through Thinkific's Course Builder Academy . Most importantly, it challenged creators to make a firm commitment to level up their online learning business this year!

Amplify 2022 by the numbers:

Over 25,000 event registrations

Over double the uptake of Amplify 2022's core promotional offer compared to 2021

More new free Thinkific accounts created by Amplify 2022 visitors than in 2021

Visit Thinkific.com/Amplify to watch Amplify 2022 on-demand for free.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

