OFC 2022 to Showcase Live Optical and Data Networking Interoperability Demonstrations from Industry Leading Organizations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the premier international event for the latest advances in optical communications and networking, will showcase live, multivendor interoperability demonstrations of the latest optical innovations. Five industry-leading organizations will host discussions and live demonstrations on breakthrough technologies and the efforts driving industry interoperability.

Technology areas to be showcased include 400Gbps coherent transmission over a C+L-band line system, 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE, OpenROADM MSA compliant optical transport, 400ZR optics, co-packaging architectures, common electrical I/O (CEI) channels, FlexE and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS).

Being held 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California, OFC represents the entire ecosystem—from research to marketplace, from components to systems and networks.

"OFC's exhibit will feature more than 35 industry-leading organizations in multivendor show floor demonstrations," said OFC General Chairs Shinji Matsuo, David Plant and Jun Shan Wey. "OFC provides a robust platform for the demonstration of interoperability trends and developments in optical communications and networking that are critical to advancing the industry."

Details on the interoperability demonstrations on the show floor are as follows:

400G Open Transport Over C+L Line System Demo – Booth #5041

In this demonstration, NTT will showcase live 400Gbps coherent transmission over a C+L-band line system in a multi-vendor open transport environment presenting a cost-efficient solution to service providers' ever-increasing demand for traffic capacity. It includes a 4x100Gbps mux-ponder hardware from Wistron and coherent CFP2-DCOs from FOC and Lumentum operating with open-source Transponder Abstraction Interface (TAI) and Network Operating System (NOS) software integrated by NEC. Interworking of 400Gps 16QAM Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS) with oFEC is demonstrated between FOC and Lumentum modules. The C+L-band line system consists of CDC-ROADM configuration including flexgrid WSS from Finisar and multicast-switch from NTT Electronics.

The Ethernet Alliance Interoperability Ethernet Demo – Booth #5409



The Ethernet Alliance will display an interoperable multivendor next-gen technology demo at OFC 2022. The interactive demo encompasses 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE and 800GbE technologies and solutions from more than a dozen companies, ranging from interconnect providers, to switches and routers, to test and measurement equipment. The Ethernet Alliance will also showcase a live 400GbE infrastructure connecting multiple booths across the show floor.

OpenROADM MSA SDN Demo – Booth #5140



Using an OpenROADM MSA compliant optical transport network comprised of equipment from multiple vendors, the group will demo the hierarchical PROnet orchestrator to manage creating wavelength services between Cloudlets and using the Network Operation Platform (NOP) to monitor multiple performance indicators in real-time. This is made possible using the open-source TransportPCE OpenROADM SDN Controller that enables wavelength data transfer rates of 100G, 200G and 400G. The demo is jointly presented by Ciena, Cisco, Fujitsu, Infinera, Juniper, Nokia, Ribbon, AT&T, Orange and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Demos – Booth #5101



This year's OIF booth features live multivendor interoperability demonstrations showcasing its work that is accelerating the industry's hottest areas—400ZR optics, co-packaging architectures, common electrical I/O (CEI) channels, FlexE (Flex Ethernet) definitions and CMIS (Common Management Interface Specification) implementations. Live demos with system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors will demonstrate critical insight into how key technologies interoperate within the industry's evolving ecosystem. OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done, advancing new technologies and interoperability work effecting progressive change in the industry.

Consortium For On-Board Optics (COBO) Demos – Booth #2215



Members of COBO are featuring networking system and component products to demonstrate how key technologies interoperate within the industry's ecosystem to enable moving "optics inside" the system, whether through on-board optical modules or co-packaged optic applications. This year's booth features a variety of products from AOI, SABIC, 3M, CudoForm, and Hirose and includes joint demos with Optec and US Conec's Flexi Circuit Fiber Shuffle for CPO Applications, providing a dedicated way to manage hundreds to thousands of fibers on the board. SENKO and Ragile Networks will introduce a cloud-scale datacenter switch with near-packaged optics in a 1RU chassis using the SN-MT optical interface with 8 external laser source interfaces on the front panel for co-packaged optics module input.

Health and Safety:

OFC Management is committed to the health and safety of conference participants and is following global, federal, state and local health guidelines in preparation for OFC 2022. All conference attendees, exhibitors, vendors and staff must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination with photo ID and wear a mask in the San Diego Convention Center at all times except when actively eating and drinking. Please visit the health and safety page for additional information on requirements and procedures for entering the conference, including vaccine and mask guidelines.

Registration Information:

Credentialed media and analysts who wish to cover OFC can find registration and other essential information in the OFC media room.

About OFC

The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow OFC on Twitter @OFCConference, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

