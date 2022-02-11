Global Alliant Selects Unanet for their ERP

DULLES, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Global Alliant, a fast-growing IT consulting and software development company based in Columbia, MD, has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to help it better manage time entry and costs for its expanding base of employees and associates, support the in-depth, detailed reporting required in bid processes that government agencies need, and manage its massive pipeline of new business.

Global Alliant, an 8a certified company founded in 2016, solves business problems by providing innovative, tailor-made, cost-effective IT services and software solutions to both the public and private sectors. The company recently ranked first in Maryland for growth and was ranked 34th in Inc.'s Top 5000 fastest growing companies with more than 8,800% growth in the last three years.

"Two key employees had previously worked with Unanet more than a decade ago and loved how the platform performed," said Dr. Rajan Natarajan, President & CEO of Global Alliant. "Unanet is a tested and trusted platform partner that can grow and scale with us. We need solutions that can move fast and are nimble, just like our business is. Unanet offers us speed, ease-of-use, and scale."

Global Alliant plans to implement its ERP quickly, which is one advantage Unanet offers over competitive products. Recognized as the best timesheet for GovCons, once implemented, Unanet will give Global Alliant a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in the growing IT and GovCon industries such as:

Identifying employees' labor to cost objectives in order to meet mandatory compliance requirements

Enabling collection of time to track project effort and support payroll, invoicing, and project accounting

Supporting timekeeping compliance needs from monitoring daily entry requirements to the association of the correct labor categories.

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like Global Alliant select Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Global Alliant

Global Alliant is an information technology (IT) consulting and software development company based in the U.S. We specialize in turning business problems into innovative and cost-effective solutions. Global Alliant achieves this simply by assigning "the right people for the right solutions at the right price." Global Alliant solutions can be tailor-made to meet our clients' specific needs. We are committed to helping our clients understand the benefits to be gained through our services. Regardless of whether the applications are on the web, a client-server, or mainframe, Global Alliant provides real value while integrating the client's systems with their business partners' systems. For more information about Global Alliant, visit www.globalalliantinc.com.

