Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Elmhurst Spring 2022

ELMHURST, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening a new, state-of-the-art pediatric therapy clinic in Elmhurst this spring. The Elmhurst location will be Westside's 22nd location in the Chicagoland area.

The Elmhurst location will be at 550 St. Charles Road, one block east of Kingery Highway. The clinic shares a strip mall with Potbelly, Verizon and Club Pilates and is across the street from Kohl's.

Westside has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years in the Chicagoland area. During that time, Westside has opened more than 20 locations to help succeed in its mission to support as many families as possible, while making access to care convenient.

The clinic will provide children Physical , Occupational , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling and Autism (ABA) services.

Westside clinics are designed in a way that makes kids excited to come to therapy. Bright and vibrant colors, rock climbing walls, zip lines, foam pits, and more make that possible. These amenities used for therapy allow kids to have fun and maybe even not know they are in therapy.

At Westside, every child's therapy plan is unique to them. There is no "one size fits all approach." This ensures that a child is getting the best possible care they and their families expect and deserve.

Westside therapists are dedicated to helping children and their families reach their full potential. In doing that, therapists don't want to just see "good clinical results." They want that child's and their family's life changed forever.

"We look forward to providing accessible, high quality pediatric therapy services to the community of Elmhurst," CEO Mark Cassidy said. "Our staff is excited to build supportive relationships with families and achieve life-changing outcomes with kids."

To get started, call (815) 469-1500 or visit westsidect.com.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These distinctions in service help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay . These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

