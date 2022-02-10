Smith+Nephew announces first surgery for its JOURNEY™ II Medial Dished System for total knee arthroplasty

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the first completed surgery using its JOURNEY II Medial Dished (MD) System for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The procedure was performed by Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, Orthopedic Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction at NYU Langone Health.

JOURNEY II Medial Dished further completes the JOURNEY II portfolio by offering a tibial insert that can provide more normal kinematics, or motion, in both cruciate-retaining and cruciate-sacrificing procedures.1-5* Recent total knee implants are designed to try and better replicate this motion found in a healthy knee which has been shown to improve both patient satisfaction and performance. However, only Smith+Nephew's JOURNEY II TKA System has been shown to restore anatomical shape, position and motion.2-6 This anatomical design has led to a smoother recovery, improved function and higher patient satisfaction.5-12,**

Dr. Schwarzkopf commented, "Adding a medial dished component to the JOURNEY II TKA portfolio is a significant development and expands the options I'm able to offer my patients. It allows me to optimize the kinematics for my patient's while also providing good stability in either a cruciate-retaining or cruciate-sacrificing total knee replacement procedure."

JOURNEY II MD is designed with a more constraining medial side, compared to a standard tibial insert, to promote more normal kinematics and provide additional stability if the PCL has been resected or is not in good condition.1-5* Over the last few years, the concept of a tibial insert that helps drive better knee kinematics has been rapidly growing and JOURNEY II has led in this space. The Medial Dished insert is the next step of innovation allowing Smith+Nephew to offer a unique solution in this space.

"We are very excited about the launch JOURNEY II Medial Dished," said Randy Kilburn, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Robotics and Digital for Smith+Nephew. "Our customers have expressed an interest in medial dished inserts and we are pleased to provide new treatment options that expand the clinical indications of the already successful JOURNEY II Knee System".

Smith+Nephew's JOURNEY II Medial Dished is now available in the United States for total knee replacement.

*Based on JOURNEY II BCS and CR Evidence

**Compared to non-JOURNEY II knees

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

