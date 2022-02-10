Small Business Owners Can Learn to Navigate Digital Marketing with Online Courses

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world at our fingertips, a person can access knowledge at the press of a button. Life has gone digital with not only colleges offering courses online, but primary schools as well. It's easier than ever to learn something new online whether you're looking to receive a certification or just enhance your knowledge base.

Advent Trinity Marketing Agency in Arlington, TX, has seen a rise in people wanting to learn more about the digital world, specifically how to market their business online. ATMA has recently uploaded a brand new course to help small business owners navigate digital marketing.

Their simple, self-paced programs allow entrepreneurs to learn the basics of digital marketing, how to reach and speak to their customers, and even design their own website. The curriculum includes resources to get started marketing online immediately.

Marketing and Strategy Course

The primary course is Marketing and Strategy. Here, business owners learn about the process of setting up an effective marketing plan including branding (it's not just a logo), personas (imaginary customers), the customer journey, and budgeting. An entrepreneur can take this course and have the base knowledge of what a marketing plan is and how to use it to their advantage.

Other Courses

There's a lot that goes into a marketing plan. From social media posts to running ads, a business must really know what works and what doesn't work for their products or services. Future courses include website development, how to use social media as a marketing tool, how to create effective Google ads, and so much more.

Why these Courses are Vital to Business Owners

Many business owners don't know how crucial marketing really is. Those that do know, may not know how to get started. Marketing agencies can be expensive, especially for a start-up. That's why Advent Trinity has developed these courses.

Advent Trinity has made it easy to do it yourself with its online digital marketing courses. Not only are they affordable, but one doesn't have to be tech-savvy to get started. With step-by-step instructions, any entrepreneur can start learning all about digital marketing and implementing marketing techniques. Follow us on social media to learn when new courses become available.

