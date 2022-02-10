Runway Growth Capital Appoints Rachel Goldstein as Senior Vice President of Growth at the Firm Ms. Goldstein Will be Responsible for Growing Deal Flow and Streamlining Sales Operations Across Runway's Technology, Life Sciences and Consumer Practices

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it has hired Rachel Goldstein as Senior Vice President of Growth to improve the quantity and quality of deal flow. She will report to Mark Donnelly, Managing Director and Head of Origination at Runway.

Rachel Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Growth, Runway Growth Capital (PRNewswire)

In this newly created role, Ms. Goldstein will be charged with growing the deal pipeline and implementing operational best practices to ensure the firm's origination efforts are more streamlined to reach the right borrowers at the right time.

"Rachel's understanding of growth methodologies and how to maximize deal flow from her time at Lighter Capital uniquely qualifies her to lead Runway's effort to enhance our pipeline, improve the sales funnel, and replicate best practices across the firm," said Donnelly. "Her experience with alternative lending and acumen for understanding and efficiently building audiences, will be integral to advancing Runway's mission to support passionate entrepreneurs in building great businesses."

"Runway's unique position in the market coupled with my experience connecting growth-stage entrepreneurs to an aligned capital source makes for a perfect opportunity to leverage tried-and-true strategies to upmarket borrowers," said Goldstein. "Runway's focus on late and growth-stage companies and ability to structure more complex, larger deals is particularly appealing. I have deep experience sourcing the right type of deal flow opportunities from technology, life sciences, and consumer businesses."

Ms. Goldstein previously led marketing and operations at Lighter Capital, a leading revenue-based financing firm focused on early-stage SaaS and technology companies. During her five year tenure, she was responsible for 10x growth in capital deployed and the creation of Lighter's partner and ecosystem engine. Additionally, Ms. Goldstein was the Senior Vice President of Operations at Banzai, where she worked with leaders to drive revenue through engagement marketing solutions. Ms. Goldstein holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing with a concentration in International Business from Pennsylvania State University.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Runway Growth Capital LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC