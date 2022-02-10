Rooter Hero offers five tips to rid homes of smelly drains

The California plumbing and HVAC company says bad odors are indicative of a number of plumbing problems that can be easy to fix

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A foul smell emanating from a home's plumbing is not uncommon but Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says noxious odors could be indicative of a number of plumbing issues.

"If you walk into the kitchen or bathroom and smell a strong, unpleasant odor, the culprit could be coming from within your home's pipes," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "The problem could be fixed by something as simple as deodorizing the drains but it could also be a sign of a more serious problem. This is something every homeowner should investigate."

Akhoian offered these five reasons why a home's drains could be emitting a foul odor:

Bacterial build-up. Over time, residue from food, toothpaste, food scraps, grease, hair and other items rinsed down the sink can accumulate to emit a smelly organic discharge. If the material is also clogging the sink, try using hot water, vinegar and backing soda to both remove the clog and deodorize the smell. Sewer odor stored in the gas trap. This is the distinctive bend in the pipe just below the drain. Because of its design, gravity can hold water in place and, if that water has organic material remaining in the bend or if the home has experienced a recent sewer line back up, smells can become lodged in the trap and seep out. The baking soda, hot water and vinegar method can also be used to cleanse the pipe or it may need to be replaced if it is old and has absorbed the bad smells. Clogged air vent. Plumbing systems need an air vent, usually positioned on the roof, in order to maintain a proper flow of water through the system. Sometimes leaf and animal debris can get trapped in the air vent, causing a vacuum in the pipes that allows for smelly odors. Cleaning the vent out thoroughly or replacing it can solve this issue. Dirty garbage disposal. Homeowners should regularly clean their disposals with cold water, ice cubes and lemon peels to flush out any food particles that may be sticking to the side of the disposal, causing odors. This will also keep the appliance running smoothly. Sewer backups. The most serious cause of odors can come from a clogged main sewer drain. If the smell is akin to rotten eggs or sulfur, there is a chance that the sewer line is failing. A professional plumber with video location equipment can scan the sewer line for signs of clogs or breaks before determining whether the line needs to be unclogged with an augur or replaced.

"Real problems arise if you're smelling the foul odors from multiple drains," Akhoian said. "This could indicate a deeper problem with your plumbing equipment, the sewer line or even the municipal lines. Consider calling a plumber for localized issues and the local utility provider if the problem appears to be located outside of the homeowner's property. Smelly odors can sometimes indicate an issue that can affect your family's health, so it should be dealt with quickly."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

