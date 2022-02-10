Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough Photostability for Use in Ultra-High-Speed Electro-Optic Polymers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced breakthrough photostability results on its electro-optic polymer modulators that are compatible with high-volume silicon foundry processes.

Photostability is a key performance metric for polymer modulators to achieve both operational stability and the reliability required for commercial field deployment. The company's latest polymers were subjected to rigorous optical testing and resulted in performance increases that far exceed previous polymer material designs. The improved photostability of our polymers will minimize any optical losses and provide a more robust platform for silicon foundries.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "For those of us who have been in the electro-optic polymer field a long time, we all know that photostability is always discussed. This breakthrough photostability performance is incredibly important as we optimize our polymers for high-volume silicon foundry processes. Photostability is a metric customers ask about frequently, and we are now excited with the results achieved and the impact we believe it will have with silicon foundries. Furthermore, highly stable optical modulators using our polymers provide a critical upgrade for optical networks, which will allow network architects to focus on highly reliable, low power solutions using our ultra-high-speed modulators."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

