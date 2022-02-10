LightRiver's SD-WAVES is High-Score Recipient for 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announced today that its Software Defined Waves (SD-WAVES) solution was recognized among the best by the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized LightRiver as a High-Scoring recipient in the SDN/NFV Technology category.

LightRiver's SD-WAVES fundamentally changes the industry norm for traditional Network and Element Management Systems (NMS/EMS), which target technical resources, reflect a stationary 'technician-at the-NOC' desktop experience, and swivel-chair for vendor-specific complexity. The solution introduces simplification to all user roles, enables device portability, mobility and user-definition of how the data, notifications and network control is achieved. As an outcome of the pandemic, the new expectation reflects Work From Anywhere 'Apps,' an I-want-it-my-way experience, all of which are expected to be self-serve for end users. SD-WAVES addresses this strategic evolution and introduces many industry firsts for Managed Optical Services.

"We are thrilled for LightRiver to be a 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews High-Score Recipient for our newly launched SD-WAVES solution," states Travis Ewert, Chief Operating Officer of LightRiver. "SD-WAVES is our advanced solution to the changing expectations of our end-users and is truly modernizing Managed Optical Services. This honoree recognition comes at the most ideal time for LightRiver as we are newly introducing this to the marketplace."

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate LightRiver on its4.0 honoree status," comments Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community in 2022 and beyond."

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking.

