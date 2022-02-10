Hyundai Santa Fe and Sonata Ranked Most Dependable by J.D. Power

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2019 Santa Fe and Sonata were named the most dependable Midsize SUV and Midsize Car in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), which analyzes the long-term dependability of three year old models. Released today, the annual VDS shows Santa Fe and Sonata ranked highest in their segments, beating out leading competitors in the 2019 model year. Hyundai improved from fourth to third place in the study's mass market nameplate rankings, while also finishing third overall among all brands.

Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America and Omar Rivera, executive director, quality and service engineering, Hyundai Motor America celebrate the Hyundai Santa Fe and Sonata wins as the most dependable Midsize SUV and most dependable Midsize Car in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study in Fountain Valley, Calif., on Feb. 9. 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Long-term dependability and quality are critical components to customer satisfaction and brand loyalty," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Vehicles must be well designed, engineered, manufactured and have easy to use safety and convenience technologies to outperform the competition in this study. These awards also recognize the strong efforts of Hyundai dealers who support our customers with great service and vehicle education every day."

Additional Top Performing Hyundai Vehicles

Elantra: Third place for Compact Car

Veloster: Third place for Compact Sporty Car

Tucson : Third place for Compact SUV

The J.D. Power 2022 VDS, now in its 33rd year, examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 2019 model-year vehicles. VDS, redesigned for 2022, covers five different aspects to capture how well the vehicle is holding up at three years of ownership.

The Santa Fe is Hyundai's best-selling SUV in the brand's 36-year history in America and offers a family-oriented interior, practical cutting-edge technologies and bold exterior looks. Sonata is Hyundai's longest-standing and most successful sedan model and features great active safety systems, effortless technology and a sporty four-door-coupe look.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

