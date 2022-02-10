Health-Ade Launches New Seasonal SKU Pineapple Creamsicle Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announces its newest seasonal flavor, Pineapple Creamsicle .

As 2021 came to a close, Health-Ade knew that something fun, fruity and tropical had to be the first new flavor in 2022. With tropical flavors surging in popularity as people look to their food and beverages for a little escapism, Health-Ade decided to bring some summer fun to the winter months with this limited release.

Pineapple Creamsicle leverages the nostalgic and indulgent flavors of a classic creamsicle but with a tangy, bubbly twist. Flavored with cold-pressed pineapple and lime juices with subtle hints of vanilla, Health-Ade's newest seasonal beverage is sure to satisfy that tropical craving with the added benefit of living probiotics and healthy acids for a happy gut. It will be one of 3 items in Health-Ade's seasonal series, where kombucha fans can expect to see unique flavors on shelf for a limited time.

"Winter can be such a harsh time of year that we are thrilled to be able to put forth a bit of sunshine, nostalgia and fun in a bottle," says Daina Trout, co-founder and Chief Mission Officer of Health-Ade. "As we continue to put out new seasonal flavors like Pineapple Creamsicle, Holiday Cheers and others, we hope that consumers get excited about these limited time treats and look forward to celebrating each season with Health-Ade."

Pineapple Creamsicle is Health-Ade's second seasonal flavor and will be available through April of this year. The brand's first seasonal SKU, Holiday Cheers, hits shelves every October through December and is in its 8th year of production. Flavored with cold pressed ginger and notes of allspice, vanilla, cacao, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, Holiday Cheers quickly took on a cult-like status and became a holiday season staple that Health-Ade fans and holiday revelers look forward to each year. Health-Ade is excited to continue expanding their rotational selection with the newest flavor Pineapple Creamsicle. Following Pineapple Creamsicle, in May, Health-Ade will release the 3rd seasonal flavor, designed to quench the palate for the summer months.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 45,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a low sugar prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Cocktail Mixers, designed for a low sugar, mixologist-quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

