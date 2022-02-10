CREW Tampa Bay Announces 2022 Annual Sponsors

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, is pleased to announce their sold-out roster of 2022 Annual Sponsors. Each year, CREW relies on annual sponsors to support member events, scholarships, philanthropic endeavors, mentorship programs and much more. It is with deep gratitude that we announce and sincerely thank our 2022 annual sponsors.
GRAND BENEFACTOR:
- Vari
DIAMOND:
- FNF Family of Companies
- Redstone
- Shumaker
PLATINUM:
- CVS Health
- PBX-Change
- Strategic Property Partners
- Suncoast Credit Union
- The Fund
GOLD:
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Feldman Equities, LLC & Tower Realty Partners
- JLL
- Marcus & Millichap
- My Favorite Art Place
- Old Republic Title
- Ryan Companies US
- TVS Design
SILVER:
- Capital One Finance
- CBRE
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum
- GLE
- Stewart Title Guaranty Company
- Suddath
- Sutter Roofing
- W3 Insurance
CREW Tampa Bay is a chapter of CREW Network, which is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE CREW- Tampa Bay