Concordium Blockchain Officially Launches Its CCD Token On Bitfinex and BitGlobal

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium, a public, proof-of-stake blockchain with a built-in identification layer to meet the regulatory requirements, is thrilled to announce the official listing of its native CCD token on Bitfinex and BitGlobal, two leading crypto exchanges. Bitfinex is the first exchange where users can trade the CCD token, beginning at 10:00 AM CET on February 10, 2022. Trading on BitGlobal will open on February 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CET.

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is one of the world's oldest crypto trading platforms. It offers a suite of highly advanced and diversified trading features, charting tools, and unparalleled support. BitGlobal is designed to enable every user to trade, participate, or contribute to the digital assets ecosystem with ease. It offers a user-friendly digital asset ecosystem with increased liquidity and tighter security measures of international standards.

Both Bitfinex and BitGlobal users will be able to trade CCD against BTC, ETH, and USDT. The exchanges will initially support only spot trading of the token at launch. In the near future, Concordium intends on bringing CCD to more exchanges thereby increasing the liquidity of the CCD and enabling wider utilization of the CCD.

As the native token of the Concordium platform, CCD is key to interacting with the blockchain. It can be used as a means of payment on applications using the Concordium technology as well as paying transaction fees to the validator nodes that process transactions and secure the network. These fees are deterministic, known in advance and stable in Euro-terms. The CCD token will also power the vibrant ecosystems built on Concordium, with a special focus on Regulated DeFi, Decentralized Fintech, and innovation.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has classified CCD as a payment token, meaning it is suitable to be used for on-chain settlement of transactions, collateralization, and all other use-cases applicable in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The Concordium Foundation will develop and implement a fair governance structure that allows the project to evolve over time. It means that CCD holders will ultimately have on-chain voting powers in Concordium's decentralized governance.

