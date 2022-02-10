AMETEK Appoints Sheraz Ahmed Vice President and General Manager, MRO Division; Brian Hoffman to Retire Following 17 Years of Service

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Sheraz Ahmed as Vice President and General Manager of the AMETEK Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division. Sheraz will be replacing Brian Hoffmann, who announced his intention to retire following his 17-year tenure with the company.

"We are pleased to announce Sheraz's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Sheraz is an excellent fit for this role given his strong leadership skills and deep industry experience. We expect him to play a key role in the continued growth and success of our MRO division."

"I want to thank Brian for his dedication to AMETEK and his many important contributions," added Mr. Zapico. "He has been vital to the success of our company and the growth of our MRO division. We wish Brian and his family all the best on his retirement."

Mr. Ahmed joined AMETEK in 2015 as the Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for AMETEK Airtechnology. Prior to this, he was Vice President and General Manager of UTC Aerospace Systems, and also held various roles of increasing responsibility at Goodrich.

Mr. Ahmed obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Aston University in Birmingham, England. This leadership change will go into effect April 1, 2022.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610-889-5247

View original content:

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.