THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETIC SURGERY (AACS) SUCCESSFULLY HELD ITS ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING, FEATURING EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS WITH LEADERS IN COSMETIC SURGERY & AESTHETIC MEDICINE

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), the world's largest multi-specialty home for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, successfully held its Annual Scientific Meeting on February 3-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. An optional full-day Facial Cosmetic Surgery Cadaver Course was offered on February 2.

As the profession's most trusted resource for patient safety through cosmetic surgery education, the AACS presented an innovative and well-rounded program, titled, "Immerse in Perfection—Advances in Cosmetic Surgery." This live, in-person meeting featured an outstanding lineup of 28 dynamic sessions conducted by leading cosmetic surgeons and aesthetic medicine physicians, which included keynote and instructional presentations, panel discussions geared for cosmetic surgeons and allied health professionals, and social/networking events.

Highlights from this well-attended and well-received program include:

• J. Kevin Duplechain, MD, FACS, FAACS was installed as President of the AACS and its affiliate organization, the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation (CSF), the research and education arm of the AACS. Dr. Duplechain is an internationally recognized cosmetic surgeon who practices in Lafayette, Louisiana. He serves as an adjunct instructor for the Department of Otolaryngology, division of Facial Plastic Surgery at Tulane University in New Orleans. He has held numerous leadership positions in the AACS and CSF, as well as other major professional societies. Dr. Duplechain has published many peer-reviewed articles and authored several chapters in textbooks. He is the co-founder and managing partner of Laser Skin Care of Louisiana.

Dr. Duplechain comments, "I am honored to preside over the AACS and CSF at this exciting time in our evolution as a global leader in advancing excellence and patient safety in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine through education, training, research and advocacy. We are grateful to outgoing AACS President Mark Mandell-Brown and outgoing CSF President Sheila Barbarino for their superlative leadership and service."

• Globally renowned physician C. William Hanke, MD, MPH, FACP delivered the prestigious Webster Lecture, which is presented annually in honor of noted plastic surgeon Richard C. Webster, MD, founder of the AACS. Dr. Hanke is Program Director for the Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology (MSDO) Fellowship Training Program at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, which he founded in 2004. He also founded the Mohs Surgery Fellowship Training Program at Indiana University School of Medicine, where he formerly held the nation's first triple Professorship in Dermatology, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Hanke has led many professional societies as President, including the AACS; the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD); the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS); the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), and the International Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ISDS). He has received the highest award from each of these organizations: The Gold Medal (AAD), The Samuel J. Stegman,MD Award for Distinguished Service (ASDS), The Frederic E. Mohs,MD Award for Career Achievement (ACMS), and The President's Gold Medal (ISDS). Dr. Hanke has made over 400 contributions to the medical literature, including 103 book chapters and 29 books. His fascinating Webster Lecture addressed the history of AACS, including notable past-presidents and members, and reviewed the books of liposuction as well as the evolution of tumescent local anesthesia and its application to various conditions.

• The AACS Women in Cosmetic Surgery Section (WiCS), a recently formed AACS section created to support the professional and personal development of female cosmetic surgeon members, held an insightful session moderated by WiCS Co-chairs Jane Petro, MD and Suzan Obagi, MD. Keynote Speaker Andrea Moreira, MD, Co-Director of the Microsurgery and Breast Reconstruction Program in the Allegheny Health Network's Division of Plastic Surgery, shared her personal journey as a plastic surgeon. Her riveting presentation was followed by small group discussions about "Owning Your Own Business" and "Work-Life Balance," during which cosmetic surgeons shared their personal stories.

For cosmetic surgery professionals who could not attend the meeting live and in-person, recordings of the Scientific Meeting can be purchased and will be available from February 22 - May 22, 2022.

