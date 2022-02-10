Alesha Romatier Joins GainShare Performance Marketing as SVP, Head of Accounts and Strategy

The addition of Romatier accelerates GainShare's performance marketing leadership and recent client growth.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading performance marketing agency, GainShare, has hired Alesha Romatier as the company's Senior Vice President, Head of Accounts and Strategy. Romatier will lead GainShare's account teams overseeing clients' performance marketing strategy and delivery.

With decades of experience in performance marketing on the agency, publisher, and brand side, Romatier brings a wide scope of knowledge to GainShare. She previously has held senior level positions at Publicis, FTD, Leapfrog Online/iProspect and most recently lead customer acquisition at insurance provider, Benefytt. Her leadership will further GainShare's integrated marketing efforts and strategy for account management teams, ultimately delivering market share for clients.

Romatier will be based out of the company's Chicago office and will report to Cass Baker, President and COO of GainShare. Alesha reunites with past Leapfrog colleagues Baker, Matt Kelley, EVP of Performance Digital & Analytics and Alex Marsh, Director of Performance Analytics.

"We are thrilled to announce Alesha is joining GainShare to lead our account teams," said Baker. "Leading our clients in a constantly changing marketing environment requires strong leadership in all aspects of what we do. Alesha's combination of client and services side experience gives her a depth and understanding of all sides of the direct-to-consumer marketing equation. Our clients' look to us to build their brands and drive new revenue, we're confident that Alesha's experience and leadership give her a unique understanding and perspective to deliver results."

GainShare continues to broaden their offerings as the market changes accelerate and client needs demand it. Over the past year GainShare has grown its performance creative team, expanded its core DRTV/CTV solutions twofold, and grown its addressable and performance media business. The addition of Romatier's expertise and invaluable insights caps off an unprecedented year for GainShare.

"GainShare is an experienced performance marketing agency with a unique story and background that will resonate with marketers in every industry," said Romatier. "Their holistic understanding of their client's marketing mix, customer journey, and consideration of the interplay between customer acquisition, brand and awareness building and channel mix is unparalleled. I'm thrilled to lead and further enhance the integrated efforts and client-first mindset that GainShare is known for."

About GainShare

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, we provide performance marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives—offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com

