Speck Extends Presidio Line with Protective Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra Speck also Announces Balance Folio for the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced five new cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Each case features 13-foot drop protection, compatibility for wireless charging and Microban antimicrobial product protection. The collection includes Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter and Presidio Perfect-Mist.

Show off any of the bold new Samsung Galaxy S22 colors with the Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter or Presidio Perfect-Mist. Speck's clear cases feature a proprietary Perfect-Clear coating to resist yellowing and discoloration over time all while maintaining protection, durability and style.

For the most secure hold, Presidio2 Grip is built with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, which lines the perimeter of the case with air capsules. On impact, the capsules compress and suspend the phone on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. Presidio2 Grip also features no-slip grips that last longer and provide even more security.

Speck also announced Balance Folio for Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ available now with S8 Ultra coming soon. Balance Folio provides superior durability and protection with an interior liner to protect the screen against scuffs and abrasions while the outer shell shields against bumps and dents. There is a secure latch closure to help keep everything in place for peace of mind in the event of a fall. It is available in Black for S8 and S8+, and Royal Pink for S8, with more colors and sizes coming soon.

More details on the full Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra lineup below:

Presidio2 Grip ($44.95) – The iconic Speck case with new enhanced ultra-responsive buttons that allow for smoother clicks and volume control. ($44.95) – The iconic Speck case with new enhanced ultra-responsive buttons that allow for smoother clicks and volume control.

Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability. ($39.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre ($44.95) – A slim and fashionable clear case with a bold, fade-resistant ombré design in rosy hues. ($44.95) – A slim and fashionable clear case with a bold, fade-resistant ombré design in rosy hues.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter ($44.95) – A stylish case featuring embedded shimmering glitter crystals that resist fading and scratching, and won't wear off. ($44.95) – A stylish case featuring embedded shimmering glitter crystals that resist fading and scratching, and won't wear off.

Presidio Perfect-Mist ($44.95) – Available in Obsidian, this case has a slight transparent black tint and combines the best features of Presidio Perfect-Clear technology with the luxurious soft-touch finish everyone loves. – Available in Obsidian, this case has a slight transparent black tint and combines the best features of Presidio Perfect-Clear technology with the luxurious soft-touch finish everyone loves.

Balance Folio for Galaxy Tab S8 , S8+ and S8 Ultra ( $39.95 - $64.95 ) – Allows for charging, carrying and accessing the Samsung S Pen easily. It also includes a magnetic camera shield that covers the lens and easily retracts when snapping a photo in addition to turning into a typing and viewing stand.

All Speck cases are tested in the real world so users can feel confident their new device is protected. The raised bezel on each case provides an added edge to help protect screens from scratching and shattering if the phone falls and lands face-down. Each purchase comes with a lifetime warranty.

Speck cases are available now for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, with S8 Ultra coming soon, starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Speck is more than a product company: we're a community pursuing a future of possibility. Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from phone cases to accessories to soft goods that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Designed to go with you wherever the road leads, each product is deliberately created to make an impact—and take one. Whether you're working, playing or exploring, we're meeting you at each juncture with thoughtful design and innovative technology that helps you squeeze the most out of every moment for a Life, Better Lived. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into great products. Our community inspires us to craft masterfully engineered items that enhance every single day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details so that you can protect what matters to you.

Find out how Speck helps you connect with what's important. For a Life, Better Lived. Get to know us at SpeckProducts.com.

