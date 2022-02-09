One A Day® Teams Up with Samira Wiley to Inspire Acts of Gratitude For Every Body

One A Day and Wiley to capture heartfelt stories of the power practicing gratitude can have on the body in upcoming documentary short on the topic

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One A Day, the multivitamin brand with specially formulated products for the whole family, is setting off on a journey to inspire acts of gratitude and joining them in the quest is actress and producer, Samira Wiley. Rather than show gratitude, One A Day is challenging people to start practicing gratitude for their body and all it does for us.

To showcase the power and impact of practicing gratitude for the things that make your body uniquely yours, One A Day teamed up with Wiley to co-produce The Gratitude Project documentary. The short will feature real stories from individuals who have been practicing gratitude as a tool for bettering themselves and why they have chosen to show appreciation, love, and care towards their full selves. The concept for the documentary comes from an insight showing internet searches for the term "what is gratitude?" increased nearly sixfold1 from January 2020 to January 2021, as the years' events illuminated the importance of showing gratitude not just for others, but for oneself. And, while many are beginning to discuss gratitude, few are putting it into practice. One A Day wants to change the narrative and inspire people to begin practicing daily acts of body gratitude because everyone has a reason to do it. As studies have shown2, those who have adopted practicing gratitude may experience a heightened sense of well-being that resonates inside and out.

"'When was the last time you practiced gratitude for your body?' That's the first question One A Day asked me when they approached me with this project, and I remember answering with excitement, 'Just this morning, as part of my morning routine,'" said Samira Wiley, Emmy Award winning actress and producer. "Practicing body gratitude has always been a part of my day-to-day, so One A Day's initiative really resonated with me. I have always felt strongly about using my platform to empower and encourage people of all backgrounds to better themselves and show thanks for all the amazing things they can do. Showing yourself and your body gratitude can be something that feels big, like taking time to meditate each day or something small, like taking a daily multivitamin to give your body the key nutrients it needs. No matter how you show it, it's something actionable, something more than saying, 'thanks!' Our shared goal for The Gratitude Project is to help people see the power that comes from owning and outwardly celebrating their body for what makes it individually unique and amazing."

The Gratitude Project is illuminating not just the importance of practicing gratitude, but the numerous scalable ways showing body gratitude can come to life and the benefits such acts can have on one's overall well-being. In fact, in 2021, Psychology Today reported feelings of gratitude were associated with significantly lower average heart rate and blood pressure, better sleep quality and lower stress.3

The Gratitude Project documentary will premiere during the Tribeca Festival in June 2022. Ahead of its debut, One A Day wants consumers to share their personal body gratitude stories on social media for a chance to win a trip to New York City to attend the premiere of The Gratitude Project at the Tribeca Festival.

Consumers can enter the contest by sharing stories of why they practice gratitude for their bodies on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, tagging One A Day® and using the hashtag #OADGratitudeProject and #Sweepstakes. The contest runs from February 9, 2022 through May 1, 2022. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents (except Alaska and Hawaii) 21 or older. For official rules, visit: www.oneaday.com/thegratitudeproject.

Everyone can browse submissions on the One A Day website and following the premiere, watch The Gratitude Project documentary on the One A Day website or YouTube page. Additional campaign content will go live on the One A Day social channels ( Instagram , Twitter ).

Digging Deeper into Body Gratitude

To further gauge consumers' behaviors, One A Day conducted a nation-wide consumer survey of 2,200 adults to understand the ways in which individuals practice self, or body gratitude4. The survey found, not surprisingly, that most adults expressed gratitude for their significant other (64%) and children (56%) at least once a day, while just 1 in 3 adults (34%) expressed gratitude for themselves daily5, revealing an opportunity for One A Day to step in and serve as the catalyst that inspires people to start practicing body gratitude so they can experience the benefits and impact it can have on one's life.

Interestingly, of the adults that expressed self-gratitude in their routines, 51% respondents reported taking a multivitamin, and nearly all of them (93%), said they are thankful they can provide their bodies with necessary nutrients6. Taking a multivitamin as part of a healthy diet is an easy first step to adopting a daily body gratitude practice.

"Studies show the important role gratitude plays in enriching overall quality of life, revealing feelings of gratitude were associated with significantly lower average heart rate and blood pressure, better sleep quality and lower stress," says Lisa Perez, General Manager and VP Marketing, Nutritionals at Bayer. "The Gratitude Project is focused on inspiring acts of showing appreciation, love, and care towards your entire body and self, inside and out. And, when we discovered Samira already incorporates this inspiring practice into her everyday life, we knew that she was the perfect partner to help us on our journey."

One A Day is a multivitamin brand with specially formulated products for everyone in the family. From prenatal to 65+, One A Day offers many complete multivitamins for different ages, genders and health goals. The portfolio includes tablet, soft gel, and gummy products. One A Day products are available at most major drugstores and retailers nationwide. Prices range from $5.00 - $36.99 MSRP, including Prenatal.

