Gong's Super Bowl Ad Reveals the Sound of Success

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the reality platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today revealed the sound of success – understandable in any language – in a new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl. The spot, highlighting Gong's ability to help businesses increase sales, is running (loudly) on NBC and on social media.

The new Super Bowl commercial communicates the benefits of the Gong Reality Platform™ in a fun, visceral way. "If after seeing the ad you don't recognize the sound of winning, or associate it with Gong's brand name, you probably had your sound muted," said Udi Ledergor, Gong's Chief Marketing Officer. "We love helping our customers win more sales and we enjoy celebrating them in a fun, loud way."

The Gong Reality Platform™ automatically captures customer interactions – via texts, video calls, phone calls, emails and more – and then guides teams on how to improve business performance. Gong is proven to improve the performance of customer-facing teams and is rated as a top software product, according to thousands of customer reviews.

Gong first ran a Super Bowl commercial last year , targeting the Seattle, San Francisco and New York markets. The ad helped create the company's biggest-ever sales pipeline and strong social media buzz.

This year's ad will again run in the San Francisco Bay Area and expand to the Chicago and Boston markets – a reflection of Gong's growing focus on new industries and geographies that are rapidly adopting its solutions.

"Gong is all about helping sales teams sell more," said Todd Eisner, Partner, Executive Creative Director for barrettSF, which created the ad. "The fact that the company is named Gong gave us license to celebrate that in the loudest way possible."

The new Gong commercial first ran January 30 during the NFC Championship game and is scheduled to run during the Super Bowl game on Sunday. The spot is supported by social media efforts on Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Nearly 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

About Barrett

barrettSF, founded in 2012, is a full-service creative company that helps make brands unstoppable. They are headquartered in San Francisco with satellite offices in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Client partners include Asics, Chime, eBay, Sutter Health, Ubisoft, Walmart, World Market and more. For more information, visit barrettSF.com .

