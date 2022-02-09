- Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most powerful Samsung smartphones to date.

Experience the Future of Smartphones with Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at UScellular

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices are now available to preorder at UScellular, along with a deal that shouldn't be passed up. For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra for free on select Unlimited Plans OR a free year of UScellular service for up to four lines.1

Additionally, customers who preorder at UScellular are eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. Details are at www.samsung.com/us/promotions.

UScellular is offering the 6.1" Galaxy S22 and 6.6" S22+ in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold with 128 or 256MB of internal storage and the 6.8" S22 Ultra in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy with 128, 256 or 512 MB of internal storage.2 Prices start at $799, and all devices will be available for purchase on Feb. 25.

Key features include:

All three devices are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. Advanced Nightography features allow users to snag crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, day or night.

The series is equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz displays that are designed for the best in gaming and watching. Vision Booster technology enables S22 Ultra's screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day, ensuring users have the best possible view of their content even in bright sun.

The Galaxy S22 series has Samsung's first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone. It powers advanced AI and ML processing and delivers unparalleled performance for streaming and productivity.

Galaxy S22 Ultra brings everything people love about the Note experience — including the fastest, most responsive S Pen ever — to the S Series.

Purchasing any device at UScellular provides access to a 5G network that was designed for local communities and built with customers in mind.

For more news and information about UScellular, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com. For more information about Galaxy S22 series please go to news.samsung.com/galaxy.

1Limited Time Offer. All offers require credit approval, port-in and new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 down and 0% APR. Galaxy S22 devices up to $830 MSRP require Unlimited Basic Plan, devices up to $1,100 require Unlimited Everyday Plan, devices up to $1,250 require Unlimited Even Better Plan, devices up to $1,900 require Unlimited Even Better Plan and device trade-in of at least $150. One year of free service is 13 months of Unlimited Basic. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Taxes, fees (such as Device Act., Admin., and RCR Fees) and additional terms apply.

2Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.

5G not available in all areas. Visit uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular , instagram.com/uscellular , YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

