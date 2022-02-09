Disneyland Bed Bug Case Marches On; Judge Denies Disney's Motion to Dismiss

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark decision, Disney's Motion to Dismiss a bed bug lawsuit has been denied. Orange County Superior Court Judge, Nathan Scott wrote in his ruling that "Defendants failed to meet their initial burden to show these claims lack merit."

My Bed Bug Lawyer Inc. (http://www.mybedbuglawyer.com), the Nation's leading law firm for Bedbug Litigation initially filed this case in 2018 against the iconic Disneyland Hotel over a woman's exposure to bed bugs during a two-night stay at the hotel in April of 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Dr. Ivy Eldridge, was viciously attacked by bedbugs at the Disneyland Hotel in April of 2018. Dr. Eldridge endured severe pain and suffering from the attack and has sustained physical, emotional, and financial injuries as a result of the bedbug exposure from the bed bug infested room she rented at the fabled hotel, located in Anaheim, California.

This is the third time Disney and their lawyers have moved to dismiss someone's bed bug lawsuit in other cases. Disney has been successful in the two previous times, but not this time. Brian Virag, Founder of MYBEDBUGLAWYER, Inc., ( http://www.mybedbuglawyer.com ), the nation's premier bed bug lawyer successfully argued that there were triable issues of fact as to whether Disneyland was negligent, and the judge agreed.

"When you take on Disney, you know it's going to be a fight. They have very good lawyers, but today we were better," said Vahan Demirdjian, an associate at MYBEDBUGLAWYER, Inc., who also worked on the case.

Here's the good news (Ironically), this decision came down on the same day as Mr. Virag (who is also an inventor) launched MY BED BUG FINDERTM (https://mybedbugfinder.com), the world's first hand-held, travel sized bed bug finder that identifies bed bugs anywhere, anytime in less than 5 minutes.

Travelers, renters, property owners, and even hotel operators can now perform their own touchless bed bug inspection by purchasing My Bed Bug Finder Wand™ and downloading the free My Bed Bug Finder App™ to submit pictures and video for real-time verification anywhere in the world.

It is currently estimated that one in five people have experienced bed bugs or know someone who has been subjected to bed bugs. Bed bug exposure transcends every race, creed, color, and socio-economic background. Bed bugs don't discriminate.

"I created this product because I wanted to help people find the bed bugs before the bed bugs found them," said Virag.

"Nobody ever wants litigation, not travelers or hotel operators. My Bed Bug Finder™ can detect bed bugs proactively, so people don't have to get hurt and hotels don't have to get sued. Isn't that what everybody wants?" Virag added.

The way people travel and live is changing. Feeling safe when you travel has never been more important. My Bed Bug Finder™ finally gives you that piece of mind.

Trial is scheduled for April 7, 2022.

