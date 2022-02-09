DAP Industry Leader WalkMe Publishes Digital Adoption For Dummies®, WalkMe Special Edition New book reveals the power of connecting data, action and user experience to boost digital adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced the release of Digital Adoption for Dummies , WalkMe Special Edition by Wiley. The new book explores the challenges of digital adoption in the age of digital transformation and outlines the relationship between data, action and user experience. Readers will see real-world use cases illustrating how organizations have leveraged digital adoption to achieve or exceed the business outcomes that inspired their digital transformation projects in the first place. Marking a decade since WalkMe launched the world's first digital adoption platform, Digital Adoption for Dummies is the culmination of insights learned over those years.

Digital transformation has impacted organizations in every industry, leading to the proliferation of digital solutions in the workplace. According to Constellation Research , digital transformation continues to be the number one budget priority for CIOs. However, 70% of digital transformations fall short of their objectives. Organizations are tackling this challenge by investing in DAP, which increases user adoption by facilitating seamless software learning, simplifying the user experience and increasing user proficiency, while maximizing the value from technology investment.

"Digital adoption is essential for accelerating and ensuring the success of digital transformation initiatives," said Ofir Bloch, RVP, Strategic Positioning at WalkMe. "As the creator of the DAP category, WalkMe is uniquely positioned to provide in-depth information about how to strategically and effectively boost digital adoption. Our edition of Digital Adoption for Dummies covers everything from the challenges of deploying numerous digital solutions, to assessing and understanding what's slowing down adoption. Importantly, readers will learn why a DAP is the easiest, most cost-effective way to maximize value from digital tools - value that is exponential in nature, so the faster they start, the bigger the benefits."

Digital Adoption for Dummies, WalkMe Edition explores:

Challenges associated with operating in a fragmented digital environment

The pitfalls of a DIY approach or cobbling together disparate solutions

How to determine what's inhibiting technology adoption

How to rethink approach to increasing employee productivity and improving customer experience

How WalkMe DAP can boost technology adoption and help create better experiences

Real-world case studies of how digital adoption has paid exponential dividends

Digital adoption is the process by which companies help ensure their employees and customers are making the most effective use of their digital assets. With more than 35 million users in over 42 countries, and 31% of the Fortune 500, WalkMe is the pioneer of DAP technologies. Its no-code, platform-agnostic solution runs across all underlying applications – for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

Download a free version of Digital Adoption for Dummies, WalkMe Edition here .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

