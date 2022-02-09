BITSTAMP NAMED OFFICIAL CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE OF IMMORTALS ESPORTS TEAMS

The multi-year partnership connects the web3 and gaming communities through influencer marketing, the Immortals Invasion event series, and fan crypto giveaways

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortals, the Great Lakes-based professional esports organization currently competing in League of Legends, Wild Rift, and VALORANT, and Bitstamp , the world's longest running cryptocurrency exchange, announced a 3-year partnership in which Bitstamp becomes a Founding Partner and the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange of Immortals.

This partnership allows Immortals and the organization's talent to explore future crypto integrations and NFT activations with the support of one of the world's most established and trusted digital asset companies.

"Our partnership with Immortals is an extension of our mission to empower our customers by creating a more authentic experience between crypto and gaming," said Bobby Zagotta, CEO of Bitstamp USA. "The esports community is diverse, passionate, and highly-attuned to the digital evolution. It is among the first to explore the integration of digital assets within their industry."

Immortals and Bitstamp are collaborating across several initiatives:

Team Bitstamp: Immortals is launching a team of content creators that will serve as Bitstamp brand ambassadors. Team Bitstamp members will offer fans interactive streams, custom content, and exclusive giveaways that fuse crypto and gaming.

Immortals Invasion: In celebration of the League of Legends World Championship coming to North America in 2022, Bitstamp will serve as the presenting partner of an Immortals Invasion event during the World Championships in the Great Lakes Region. Immortals and the Immortals Progressive LCS team will launch in-person gaming activations, real-time social content, vlogs, custom content, and more to engage with and celebrate the League of Legends community.

Immortals LCS Trigger Program: Fans will have the chance to win crypto every time Immortals draws "First Blood" (registering the first kill) in an official LCS match.

The Immortals and Bitstamp activations are specifically designed as both an educational opportunity, through which fans can learn more about crypto, and to enable fans to explore and interact with the web3 space through events, content with popular creators, and community-driven rewards.

"It's a priority for us as an organization to show up for our community and bring them value through innovative partnerships like this one with Bitstamp, the longest-running crypto exchange in the world," said Jordan Sherman, Immortals' CEO. "This partnership will further enhance the Immortals fan experience with real, tangible benefits that connect the crypto and gaming worlds."

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community through its competitive operations, community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Snap .

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp's secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it is through their intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. For more information, visit www.bitstamp.net.

