BetterCloud Earns Two Top Spots on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, today announced it has been has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #30 for Best IT Management Products, and #16 for Best Security Products.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"G2's recognition is a significant milestone and reflects what our customers have known for years: managing and securing the growing SaaS application stack is key to accelerating growth in the digital workplace," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "We believe the last two years marked the tipping point in SaaS and firmly established BetterCloud as a must-have platform for modern IT organizations."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

