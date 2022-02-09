Arelion Upgrades Capacity and Launches Expanded Capabilities at 1623 Farnam's Interconnected Edge Data Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces Arelion, the newly rebranded Telia Carrier and the company offering the #1 ranked global internet backbone, has upgraded its network capacity and capabilities at 1623's interconnected edge data center in Omaha. This network expansion also enables access to Arelion's new multi-terabit optical fiber route, which delivers high-capacity bandwidth from Chicago to Denver and leverages Infinera's latest ICE6 800G coherent transponder technology. This robust, diverse open line system from Arelion offers 1623 Farnam customers rapid deployments and an ideal foundation for superior network performance and next-generation applications and connectivity requirements.

Arelion delivers more than 70,000km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints connecting customers in 125 countries worldwide to deliver digital services to the edge. The company's presence within the 1623 Farnam carrier and cloud ecosystem has been augmented by its recently completed 800G fiber route spanning from Denver to Omaha, Des Moines and Chicago. This route provides readily available capacity options for organizations looking to leverage on-demand, innovative technologies that span 5G, IoT, AI, AR, cloud gaming, and beyond. Arelion performed successful field validation tests from the 1623 Farnam data center late last year and is now providing general availability of capacity.

The new route utilizes transponder systems with coherent lasers and detectors capable of transmitting 800G waves across the system, which can be broken down into smaller bandwidth interfaces such as 400G, 100G, and 10G according to customer capacity requirements. This, along with 1623 Farnam's robust connectivity ecosystem, strategically centralized location, and an array of trusted data center services, helps tenants in the data center utilize the latest technologies with competitive commercial costs and a greater availability by avoiding supply chain challenges using multiple supplier options on the open line system.

"Customers that are looking to digitally transform need ample network capacity for their applications and systems to thrive — and it's clear we have a tremendous amount of capacity in Omaha. At 1623 Farnam, we're proud to offer access to Arelion's leading global backbone," comments Todd Cushing , President, for 1623 Farnam. "Many vendors are dealing with 25-30 week lead times, and people don't have that kind of time anymore. We have the capacity available and ready to go. As an edge expert and a connectivity connoisseur, we're glad that we can continue to improve our ecosystem with wonderful partners and tenants, creating a rising tide that lifts all boats."

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

