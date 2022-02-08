World Happiness Summit® RESILIENCE 2022 returns to Miami after two years! The Happiness Event of the Year Celebrates International Day of Happiness

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOHASU® LLC, organizer and producer of the internationally acclaimed wellbeing conference The World Happiness Summit, announced that the Summit's fourth edition focusing on resilience will take place on March 18-20, 2022, in Miami.

World Happiness Summit (PRNewswire)

After two years, Leading Wellbeing Experts will gather at the World Happiness Summit® RESILIENCE next month in Miami !

Miami, named Happiest City in the United States by Mindbody Wellness Index, is home to Art Basel Miami, the International Boat Show, and host of Formula 1 racing, which makes the city not only one of the hottest cities in the world, but a great venue to celebrate International Day of Happiness 2022.

"When we talk about happiness, we mean more than pleasure. It is about healthy relationships, meaning and purpose, compassion, engagement, physical and mental health, and financial wellbeing," said WOHASU founder and chief executive officer, Karen Guggenheim. "The Summit is an immersion to develop this awareness and the tools to become happier."

Since 2016, WOHASU has been gathering the world's leading experts with a global audience to teach and promote evidence-based approaches to increase happiness and wellbeing in all areas of life. Beyond the Summit, WOHASU offers corporate training including the Chief Happiness Officer program co-certified with Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality Management, and creates the highest quality wellbeing content aimed at fostering positive culture at work.

The impressive 2022 speaker line up represents the world's leading happiness and wellbeing experts. Martin Seligman, recognized as the Father of Positive Psychology, will deliver a keynote address. Joining Seligman are Tal Ben-Shahar, international best-selling author who taught two of the most popular classes in Harvard's history; resilience expert Maria Sirois; internationally renowned artist and founder of the Happy Art Movement Romero Britto; co-founder of Conscious Capitalism Raj Sisodia; renown chef and Mediterranean diet expert Maria Loi; Director of the Stanford Forgiveness Project Fred Luskin; kindness expert Kelli Harding, MD; Deloitte US Chief Well-being Officer Jen Fisher; leading positive psychology coaching expert and happiness researcher Robert Biwas-Diener; WOHASU-FIU Chief Happiness Officer program director Sandro Formica; positive photographer Mandy Seligman; leading Yoga teachers Rosie Acosta and Adrian Molina; entrepreneur and creator of grown Shannon Allen; international author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X Mo Gawdat; former Disney animator Saul Blinkoff and many more.

On March 17, there will also be a pre-summit workshop by Biswas-Diener on strengths coaching, followed by the evening VIP Opening Reception co-hosted with Britto's and the Happy Art Movement at Britto Palace. The School of Love is a sponsor of the reception and Summit social element of wellbeing sponsor.

The official opening of the three-day Summit is on March 18 starting with yoga at 7:30 am, and keynotes at 9 am. The experiential event features Sound Bowl Healing meditations by CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Summit physical wellbeing sponsor, and explores the impact of art and food on happiness, as well as forgiveness, kindness and resilience on overall wellbeing.

The Happiness at Work segment features talks by Fisher and Sisodia. Deloitte, Wellbeing at Work Collaborator of the World Happiness Summit 2022, will film their WorkWell Podcast live onsite. The Community Wellbeing portion includes Britto; Lord Richard Layard, leading economist and co-editor of the World Happiness Report; Pedro "Joe" Greer, MD, founding dean of Rosemont Medical School and founder of Camillus House; and Maura Lungren executive director of the Citrone 33 Foundation, a Summit knowledge partner.

The World Happiness Summit, simulcasted in Spanish, takes place on March 18-20, 2022, at the University of Miami's Shalala Center. Tickets include teachers, healthcare workers, VIP, general public, coaches and youth passes. Pre-Summit special ends February 18, get tickets here.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Flitter

kelsey.flitter@cyparisgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WOHASU