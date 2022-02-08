Viasat Executive Chairman, Mark Dankberg and Former NASA Administrator and Current Viasat Board Member, Jim Bridenstine, to Deliver Keynote Presentation at SmallSat Symposium 2022 Live Keynote will be Broadcast for Free on February 9, 2022 at 12:00pm Pacific Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that Viasat Executive Chairman Mark Dankberg and former NASA Administrator and current Viasat Board Member, Jim Bridenstine, will provide a keynote presentation at tomorrow's 7th Annual SmallSat Symposium. The live keynote will be broadcast for free on SatNews.com. It will also be recorded and available on-demand following the event.

In a fireside chat, Dankberg and Bridenstine will discuss what's needed to ensure safe access to space, specifically addressing ways to ensure low earth orbit (LEO) does not become unusable. Topics to be covered include: the need for domestic and international cooperation and what is required to drive a global regulatory framework; key issues around remediation and mitigation tactics looking beyond space situational awareness and space traffic management; and the overall implications, consequences and significance of not taking action on the total space ecosystem.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 12:00pm – 12:45pm Pacific Time

Format: Fireside chat

Webcast link: https://news.satnews.com/2022/02/05/fireside-chat-smallsat-symposium-2022/

For specific conference information, or to register for the SmallSat Symposium, please contact the organization directly. The on-demand version of the keynote will be made available on SatNews.com.

About SmallSat Symposium 2022

SmallSats now account for 97% of satellites launched and almost half of all upmass. With hundreds of SmallSat projects underway, this massive shift in satellite markets is poised to only accelerate in the near term. That being said, the SmallSat Symposium brings together leaders focused on driving change and identifying critical trends in the disruptive space technology industry. It presents an ideal environment for open communications, important networking and critical insight to be shared.

About Viasat

