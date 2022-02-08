Supporting Commercial Cleaning Professionals, ANAB Accredits CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ Certificate Program Trained Specialist Course

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better equip frontline workers with best practices in cleaning public spaces during a heightened need for disinfection and cleaning during pandemic recovery, the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute, has accredited the CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Certificate Course, part of the newly launched CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ online learning platform, in accordance with the American National Standard, ANSI/ASTM E2659-18, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs.

During COVID-19—and amid a renewed sense of urgency to address the need for accessible and effective training on cleaning and disinfecting protocols—professional cleaners are increasingly seen as essential workers in the fight against the spread of germs that can cause illnesses.

The CloroxPro Trained Specialist Certificate Course is the first third-party accredited certificate course launching under the new CloroxPro HealthyClean online learning platform. The platform provides cleaning professionals with education and training through its on-demand certificate courses that offer vertical-specific cleaning and disinfecting protocols, product use and processes, and the latest best practices. The educational platform provides cleaning professionals with essential knowledge needed to help maintain clean and safe shared spaces and turnkey access to training.

"At a time when there is a critical need and greater awareness for commercial cleaners, we are thrilled that this accredited program serves top-quality assessment-based training certificates to safeguard people and the public," said Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB vice president, credentialing.

Through its Certificate Accreditation Program, ANAB assesses and accredits certificate programs as conforming to the requirements of ANSI/ASTM E2659. The American National Standard was developed by ASTM International Committee E36, Personnel Certificate Programs, in accordance with the practices established by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade Committee's "Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations."

"Our mission at CloroxPro is to help create healthier and safer public spaces where people can come together and thrive. To do so, we need to educate and empower those responsible for cleaning the areas where people work and gather," said Lynda Lurie, senior director of marketing, CloroxPro. "Through the CloroxPro Healthy Clean Trained Specialist Certificate Course, we are offering a highly effective training program that provides valuable knowledge and on-the-job skills needed by the professional cleaning industry. It is raising the bar in educational excellence and in turn helping better protect public health by training professional cleaners on how to effectively, efficiently and safely clean for health," Lurie said.

Upon completing the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist Certificate Course and earning a passing score on the final evaluation, cleaning professionals will be awarded a Certificate of Mastery and a Digital Badge as a CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist that will allow them to differentiate themselves and their services and expertise in the marketplace. A second course, designed specifically for managers, is set to launch in summer 2022.

About ANSI Accreditation

ANAB's Certificate Accreditation Program is recognized nationally and internationally and assures that employers can have confidence that the certificate holder has completed the prescribed course of study. ANAB's accreditation process itself follows ISO/IEC 17011, General Requirements for Accreditation Bodies Accrediting Conformity Assessment Bodies, the international standard that defines quality third-party accreditation practices.

To learn more about the ANAB Certificate Accreditation Program, contact ANAB director Dr. Turan Ayvaz, at tayvaz@anab.org, or visit the CAP website.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About CloroxPro

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products. Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

