SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION LOCAL 550 REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF NEW CONTRACT FOR DISPATCHERS

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Transport Workers Union Local 550 (TWU 550) have reached a Tentative Agreement for the more than 400 Southwest Airlines Dispatch Employees.

"This agreement rewards our skilled Dispatchers, while providing Southwest additional efficiencies," said Vice President Labor Relations Adam Carlisle. "I'd like to thank both negotiating teams for their diligent work, which led to this agreement."

"It has been a long three years of negotiating with COVID-19 bringing a whole new set of challenges to the essential workers of TWU 550 and Southwest Airlines," said TWU 550 President Larry Merchant. "I would like to thank the TWU 550 and Southwest Airlines negotiating teams for all of their hard work and flexibility required to get to this new agreement and recognize the enormous value that our Dispatchers provide for the success of this airline."

This Tentative Agreement covers all Southwest Airlines Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists. The TWU 550 will share details directly with their members about the agreement and the voting process.

