Refuel Agency Broadens Its Higher Education Focus with Thinking Cap Agency Consolidation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuel Agency, a standout provider of Media + Marketing services specializing in and reaching select niche audiences throughout the United States, is integrating with Thinking Cap Agency as the higher education division under the Refuel umbrella of offerings to military, teen, college, and multicultural markets.

Thinking Cap Agency is a collaborative digital media and content marketing partner to higher education institutions across the U.S. for specialized enrollment marketing. Thinking Cap markets for all areas of education with primary focus on graduate, transfer, online, and professional and continuing education recruitment.

Derek White, CEO of Refuel Agency, explains, "Refuel Agency has been successfully reaching military audiences for enrollment marketing and Thinking Cap's continuing education focus will further deepen and broaden our offerings. In turn, Thinking Cap Agency will benefit from our unparalleled youth and multicultural consumer audience engagement. With the enrollment challenges that colleges are facing, Thinking Cap will be an excellent complement to Refuel Agency."

Timothy Gerstmyer, President of Thinking Cap, envisions multiple advantages by joining forces. "Our combined resources, along with Refuel's thirty-year history of successful niche audience targeting, and proprietary research, will allow Thinking Cap to make a bigger impact on our university partner enrollment growth. With Refuel's success in military higher education, we can now truly address any enrollment need for our university clients."

Thinking Cap has become a well-known agency for colleges and universities looking to increase enrollment. The company has a unique position in the industry with its proprietary research, database of millions of prospective students, omni-channel marketing solutions including U-Social short-form video storytelling, and transparent reporting and analysis.

While Refuel Agency is headquartered in sunny Santa Barbara, the Thinking Cap division will remain headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Refuel Agency

Refuel is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences. Refuel is the agency for agencies and for over 30 years has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies, as well as most top 100 agencies and hundreds of boutique agencies, reaching over $1.5B in total billings. Previously part of Alloy Media, Refuel Agency is majority owned by Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) a leading Business Development Company with over $6B in investment assets. Refuel is headquartered in Santa Barbara with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Princeton. www.refuelagency.com

