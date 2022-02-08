ORGO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Shareholders

ORGO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 17, 2021 to October 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ORGO:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/organogenesis-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23399&from=4

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. NEWS - ORGO NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Organogenesis, you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Organogenesis securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ORGO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/organogenesis-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23399&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm