MY/MOCHI JOINS CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI AS HE HOSTS BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP'S ANNUAL 'THE PLAYERS TAILGATE' ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY The Players Tailgate Event Returns To The Site Of This Year's Super Bowl As The Premier In-Person Tailgate Event For NFL Players And Fans.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi and their very own Head of Innovation and Michelin star chef Cris Sanchez celebrates the Super Bowl and the biggest snacking day of the year at The Players Tailgate. Past, present, and future NFL Players and their fans join host Guy Fieri at the big game's ultimate tailgate snackdown. My/Mochi is the pro-bowl addition to your snacking line-up.

Described as an immersive culinary experience in itself - The Players Tailgate is catered by America's most recognizable celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, who returns to host for the 2022 The Players Tailgate, alongside DJ Irie pumping the live music and ESPN's Sage Steele, who will chat on the mainstage with the dozens of NFL legends and All-stars attending the tailgate. New to The Players Tailgate will be Social Media Star, Cindy Prado, who will be hosting and posting on social media live from The Players Tailgate.

My/Mochi Ice Cream creates a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience with each bite-sized mochi ball containing about 100 calories while being gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients and available in a variety of flavors. Mochi lovers looking to limit their dairy consumption can also taste My/Mochi's newest treat, My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert .

"There is no better snacking occasion than the Super Bowl," said Cris Sanchez, Vice President of Innovation at My/Mochi Ice Cream. "As a company with roots in Los Angeles for over a century and widely credited as the inventors of mochi ice cream, we're excited to be part of this fantastic event."

A true Los Angeles icon, My/Mochi is widely credited with creating mochi ice cream in the 1990s while also credited with creating the Modern Frozen Snack Category. My/Mochi was named as a winner of NielsenIQ's BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021 award. The highly anticipated annual award honored 31 new products in the U.S. and Canada that break through the clutter of the marketplace, advance the state of innovation knowledge, address key consumer needs, and deliver a stand-out experience.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

