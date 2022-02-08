MAPLEWOOD SENIOR LIVING RECOGNIZED AMONG NATION'S TOP PROVIDERS WITH 11 COMMUNITIES SELECTED AS 2022 BEST OF SENIOR LIVING AWARD WINNERS

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living is pleased to announce that 11 of its communities across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio received Best of Senior Living Awards as some of the top communities in 2022 by A Place for Mom, the premier online ratings and reviews site for senior care providers in North America. The company was also recognized as the 2022 Best of Senior Living Customer Engagement Award.

"Providing an unmatched care and service experience that far exceeds expectations is of utmost importance to the team at Maplewood, and receiving positive reviews from our residents and their families confirms we are fulfilling that commitment.," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "We are deeply humbled to be honored with 11 Best of Senior Living award-winning communities and look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of service to our residents and their families."

A Place for Mom is in its ninth year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. The Best of 2022 Award winners represent the highest caliber of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 2 – 3 percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada. To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2022 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving at least 10 new reviews on A Place for Mom during the award period.

The 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards mark Maplewood's fifth consecutive year of inclusion for at least three communities in the annual ranking. Five communities in Connecticut – Maplewood at Danbury, Maplewood at Newton, Maplewood at Orange, Maplewood at Southport and Maplewood at Stony Hill – as well as three communities in Massachusetts – Maplewood at Mayflower Place, Maplewood at Weston and Maplewood at Mill Hill, and all of the Ohio communities - Maplewood at Chardon, Maplewood at Cuyahoga and Maplewood at Twinsburg – are among the awarded communities.

Since 2004, Maplewood Senior Living has been redefining expectations for the later years in life with senior living communities that provide residents with the freedom to flourish and the confidence of care. Over the years, Maplewood Senior Living has remained committed to this mission, continuously expanding and evolving its amenities, services, and care to not just meet, but exceed, each resident's personal vision of the good life.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. The company's new urban brand of luxury senior living, Inspīr, has a flagship location on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and a second location under development in Washington D.C. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

