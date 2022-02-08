Greenphire To Present on Emerging Clinical Trial Trends at the 13th Annual SCOPE Conference

Company executives to address the evolution of data and technology to improve both study planning and the participant experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that a team of subject matter experts will present live at the 13th Annual Summit for Clinical Operations Executives Summit in Orlando, Florida, marking a return to in-person networking and collaboration. Greenphire will share forward-thinking concepts driving the future of clinical trial financial predictability ahead, as well as proven solutions to engage participants both in-person and virtually while keeping research site burden at a minimum.

"Clinical researchers have been tested in the last two years - how to sustain operations and bring new drugs to market in record time. These innovations have driven our industry ahead, and I'm looking forward to sharing how financial automation has fueled global pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs to innovate and create a more dynamic patient and site experience," said Chief Commercial Officer, Wayne Baker. "This year's SCOPE is shaping up to be the most interesting and perhaps the most important yet."

Presentations:

Fueling the Future of Clinical Research Planning and Execution

Kyle Cunningham, Chief Product Officer, Greenphire

This session will touch on key use cases for better, industry-indicative data points and how technology can help to ensure data integrity for better decision making and smarter trials.

Developing a Protocol Simplification and Optimization Capability During the Pandemic

Chairperson: Wayne Baker, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenphire

Wayne Baker will kick off this track, featuring presenters from sponsor companies including Bristol Myers Squibb, highlighting positive transformational activities occurring during the last two years.

Decentralized Trials: Improving the Participant and Site Experience Through Technology

Speakers: Zach Hales , Associate Director, Product Management, Greenphire

Jimmy Bechtel , Vice President Site Engagement, Society for Clinical Research Sites

Steve Wimmer , Clinical Trial Participant, 1nHealth

In this session, you will hear from a panel – representative of the participant, site, and solution provider voice – on experiences with decentralized trials and how associated technology and processes can drive the future of clinical research.

Learn more about our presence at SCOPE 2022 and engage with us on our show page:

https://greenphire.com/scope-2022/

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS®, ClinCard® and ConneX® solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

